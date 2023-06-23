The Volkswagen ID electric van. Long step buzzwith a length of almost five meters and seating up to seven, offers greater versatility than the “normal” version. Thanks to its additional length, it is possible to accommodate a third row of seats, increase the luggage compartment space and install a new one larger 85 kWh battery, which offers greater autonomy. In addition, it features a new heat pump which improves efficiency during the winter.

Volkswagen ID. Buzz size long wheelbase

The design of the ID. The long wheelbase Buzz was developed in parallel with the standard wheelbase version. During the development process, it was ensured that both models retained the classic’s harmonious proportions and distinctive styling Volkswagen van, despite the differences in pace.

Volkswagen ID. Long step buzz

The normal wheelbase version has a length of 4,712mmwhile the new long wheelbase variant measures 4,962mm. The increase in length was achieved by increasing the wheelbase from 2,989 to 3,239 mm.

The additional 250mm was spread out between the sliding doors, which have become 192 mm wider, and the space between the C-pillars and the rear wheels has increased by 58 mm.

Volkswagen ID. Long step buzz

Both models have a width of 1,985 mm (without exterior mirrors) and a height that varies up to 1,927mm depending on the equipment. The drag coefficient (Cx) is 0.29an excellent value for a vehicle of this type.

Volkswagen ID. Buzz as it is

Both variants of the ID. Buzz share the distinctive features of the bodywork, with short overhangs which give aesthetically pleasing proportions and the unmistakable design of the Bulli. These features include the expressive front hood a V shapethe attractive graphics of the LED headlights and the classic rear end typical of Volkswagen Minibuses, with a continuous band of LED lights which identifies the ID. Buzz. Another distinctive element of the Bulli that has been taken up in the ID. Buzz is there two-tone paint.

Volkswagen ID. Buzz long wheelbase cockpit

Other distinctive elements present in the passenger compartment include a head up display, a latest generation infotainment system and the system “Park Assist Pro” with memory function and possibility to park the vehicle remotely via smartphone.

Large panoramic roof

An interesting innovation is the high-tech panoramic sunroof, which is the largest of all Volkswagen models and recalls the famous “Samba bus” from 1950.

Cargo space ID. Long step buzz

The ID. The Long Wheelbase Buzz is one of the few electric vehicles that can easily accommodate bulky sports equipment, offering cargo space up to 2,469 litres, or it can welcome half a football team with bags and balls for an away game, offering six seats in addition to the driver.

6-seater configuration

Depending on the configuration, the ID. Buzz long wheelbase can be used as a vehicle five seats (2/3), six places (2/2/2 with individual seats and armrests in second row) or seven seats (2/3/2). The front passenger seats, second row outboard seats and third row seats have tie-down points ISOFIX extension And Top tether for child seats.

Trunk ID. Long step buzz

The new ID. The long wheelbase Buzz offers a spacious and generous luggage compartment. In the five-seater configuration, the load volume up to the upper edge of the backrests is 1,340 litres (compared to 1,121 liters for the standard wheelbase version).

Interior space goes up to 2,469 litres

In the ID. Buzz long wheelbase, the load volume up to the first row of seats increases up to 2,469 litres, allowing the transport of bulky equipment such as paragliders, bicycles and boards. Even when there are seven people on board, the third row of seats in the ID. Buzz can still offer a cargo volume of 306 litres behind it.

Volkswagen ID. Buzz battery and autonomy

The ID. Buzz is equipped with a new 210 kW (286 HP) electric motorwhich allows you to reach 100 km/h in just 7.9 seconds. There is also a version a four-wheel drive call ID. Buzz GTXwith a power of 250kW (339hp) which accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 6.4 seconds.

Volkswagen ID. Charging Buzz

The net capacity of the standard battery is 77 kWh (82 kWh gross); that means it can be recharged from 10% to 80% in just 25 minutes using stations fast charging high speed up to 200 kW. At home, at work or at public charging points B.C, the battery of ID. Buzz is reloaded at 11 kW. Autonomy is close to i 400 km in WLTP.

Photo Volkswagen ID. Long step buzz

Read also,

👉 All the news about commercial vehicles FURGONI

👉 Electric vans

👉 Trucks, trucks and trucks

👉 What are the best-selling vans in Italy? TOP TEN sales figures

👉 What are electric vans

👉 How an electric motor is made

👉 What do you think? Jump on FORUM and the Newsauto news from Google News

👉Volkswagen ID. Buzz features

👉 ID price list. BUZZ 👉 Advertisements used ID. BUZZ

👉 What do you think? Jump on FORUM and the Newsauto news from Google News

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK