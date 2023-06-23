“I’m not going for money. I’m leaving because if I’m not one hundred percent Monchi, it’s better not to be. I have a way of understanding my work, I believe that the small details are the successes and the club has changed them. No problem. The club model is different from what I think. I’m not saying it’s better or worse, but I need to be a benchmark for everything”. These were the reasons given by Monchi, Aston Villa’s new football director, to explain his departure from Sevilla.

The Andalusian club dismissed Monchi with honors. In the anteroom of the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán, with his entire family in front of him, with those closest to his love club. “We say goodbye to one of the legends of Sevilla, synonymous with all the club’s titles in this 21st century. Since his return in 2019, Sevilla has won two Europa Leagues and has achieved four consecutive qualifications for the Champions League. You go through the front door. You have been our dream maker”, affirmed José Castro, president of the club. “Our doors will always be open to you,” he added.

“Aston Villa wanted me and have paid for me, but I have not paid any clause. In addition, what they have paid I stop receiving ”, Monchi affirmed in an extensive press conference in which he was moved several times. “I am crazy, a bohemian. It has been a difficult year. They have been very difficult days and even until the end I thought about staying, but it would not be fair. It is not that they have controlled me. It is that I in Sevilla took care of even how good the sandwiches were and I did not want to leave that model ”, added Monchi.

The executive clarified that he was working on the planning of the next season until last Friday and celebrated that Víctor Orta is his replacement. “I repeat that I cannot be 50% Monchi. The most comfortable thing was to continue. It is very difficult for me to separate from my people, to go to England, away from my mother, at the age of 90. There is no need to look for further explanations, ”he said.

Before the press conference, Monchi made a speech in which he claimed to be living a nightmare. “It still doesn’t seem real to me that I’m going to leave. I feel like someone is going to come pinch me to tell me that this is not reality. But I want to defend my integrity,” he stated.

Monchi says goodbye to his second spell as sports director at Sevilla. In 2017 he went to Roma, from where he returned in 2019 to the club where he entered his youth academy in 1987. Monchi was a first-team goalkeeper between 1990 and 1999, a delegate in the 1999-2000 season and from then until now sports director except in the stage of Rome. He is the person who has been at the head of Sevilla’s sports management in a period in which the Andalusian club has won 11 titles since 2006 (seven Europa Leagues, two Copas del Rey, one European Super Cup and another from Spain), playing up to 22 finals.

In addition, his transfer and planning method is studied even in universities. Sign young talents from a strong selection process to later sell them and obtain generous capital gains. Sevilla, since its arrival in 2019, has achieved four consecutive qualifications for the Champions League, breaking its points record in the League two seasons ago and winning two Europa Leagues (2019 and 2023).

