Orders have opened for the Italian market for the Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer, the first electric station wagon from the German brand. The Wolfsburg brand has in fact announced the price of the new addition to its EV family with the arrival in dealerships scheduled for the summer. The price of the new Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer will start from 61,600 Euros while the Edition Plus version will have a price list of 63,550 Euros.

The powertrain

The Volkswagen Id.7 Tourer range includes a powertrain consisting of a 210 kW engine and 545 Nm of torque, with a 77 kWh battery and in the future also with an 86 kWh accumulator for an overall range of up to 685 km and compatibility with DC fast charging with power up to 200 kW. With this power, the battery can be recharged from 10 to 80% in less than 30 minutes.

Design

Style aimed at aerodynamic efficiency and a modern look is evident at the front, with the new IQ.LIGHT Matrix LED headlights including an LED crossbar to the left and right of the bright VW logo and the Dynamic Light Assist automatic lighting function (high beams with interactive dynamic regulation that do not dazzle oncoming traffic). Depending on the equipment, the 19 to 20-inch alloy wheels have also been aerodynamically refined, with the additional 21-inch size coming soon. The horizontal orientation of the tail gives it a vigorous and imposing appearance. This effect is reinforced by the clear LED light band (on request in the version with 3D LED rear lights with animated brake light and dynamic direction indicators). Depending on the equipment, the VW logo in the LED crossbar is also illuminated. The upper part of the rear is equally striking: the inwardly recessed roof pillars and window surfaces give the rear area below a powerful appearance. The station wagon version features a roofline that extends backwards between the C and D pillars, increasing the height of the car. Thanks to the longer roof and more inclined tailgate, the ID.7 Tourer has a load capacity of 605 liters which rises to 1,714 liters with the seats folded down.

Interiors

Inside the passenger compartment, the modern dashboard includes the 15″ infotainment system based on the new MIB4 software, with IDA voice assistant which not only allows control of many functions of the car, but also responds within system limits to targeted questions on any topic thanks to access to online databases such as Wikipedia and, for the first time, the integration of ChatGPT.

The Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer range for Italy

The Italian range of Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer will be based on the version with the 210 kW (286 HP) powertrain and 77 kWh battery available in the Pro and Pro Edition Plus versions. The Pro S version will also arrive during the year with 86 kWh battery with an autonomy of up to approximately 685 km and the GTX version with 86 kWh battery and power of 340 HP. For the Edition Plus version, the Assistance Pack is included, with Travel Assist 2.5 and Park Assist Plus as well as the Area View with 360° Top View perimeter cameras to monitor the entire area around the car during manoeuvres. Added to this are also the Comfort Pack which includes the 15″ screen with Discover Pro Max navigator and three-zone Climatronic, the Interior Pack with the upholstered dashboard enriched by

imitation leather inserts and ambient lighting with a choice of 30 shades, as well as electrically adjustable ErgoActive comfort seats with memory function and Smart Comfort access, equipped with programs

massaging on the sides and seat. Finally, the Exterior Pack which offers central LED on the grille with illuminated logo and IQ.Light LED Matrix headlights with dynamic high beam adjustment, tinted rear windows, Easy Open/Close system and Keyless Entry & Go.