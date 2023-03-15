In 405 cm in length, design and quality combined with the front-wheel drive Meb Entry mechanical platform, with 226 HP of power and up to 450 km of autonomy: the standard version will arrive in 2025

Gianluigi Giannetti – Hamburg (Germany)

As many as 122 billion dedicated to “electrification and digitization” over the course of a plan that will lead to the investment of 180 between 2023 and 2027, and then an event called “For the people”, designed to translate finance into real cars destined for the great public. The star of the evening at the Hamburg Congress Center could only be the new ID. 2all, a preview of the urban car par excellence that Volkswagen will present in a standard version in 2025, with a range of up to 450 km and the aim of offering an access price of less than 25,000 euros. There are few aesthetic kinships with the ID concept car. life which in September 2021 brought the Munich Motor Show closer to the idea of ​​a downward expansion of the ID range, which today includes six models, starting naturally from the ID. 3 to finish with the ID. 7 now close to launch. New ID. Above all, 2all is the first product of Andreas Mindt, who has been head of Volkswagen design since 1 February 2023. Over the next few years Mindt will work closely with Thomas Schäfer, who has headed the brand since 1 April 2022 and intends to characterize the personality of the models of the Wolfsburg house ever more clearly: “We are transforming our company rapidly and in a radical, with a very clear objective, to make Volkswagen authentic love brand. The ID. 2all shows the road we want to travel, dictating the pace in the field of transformation to give ample scope to electric mobility”. See also The eleven of the FC Barcelona the last time that Adama played with the Barcelona team

Volkswagen ID. 2all, the design — The signature is already at home. Andreas Mindt joined Volkswagen in 1996 after studying design, designed bestsellers such as the first Tiguan and the Golf 7, and moved to Audi in Ingolstadt in 2014 as head of exterior design. In 2021 he then moved to the UK to take up the role of design director for Bentley in Crewe. “Her” ID of him. 2all could not fail to incorporate the most characteristic stylistic elements of Volkswagen, such as the feeling of quality transmitted by the design of the rear pillar, inspired by that of the first Golf. Then ID. 2all reinterprets it, and in 405 cm long by 181 wide and 153 cm high relies on very linear sides, front with profiles that tend upwards and then the impression of solidity transmitted by large wheels, in the size 225/40 on 20” rims.

Volkswagen ID. 2all, the interior — The passenger compartment has the advantage of a distance between the front and rear wheels of 260 cm, i.e. a very large measure compared to the overall dimensions of the car and which therefore makes it possible to obtain spacious interiors, managed rationally and with a new extended user interface for commands. Essential information is displayed on the 10.9” digital instrument cluster and via the head-up display. The 12.9” touch display dedicated to multimedia and connectivity offers the new Volkswagen menu hierarchy, much more orderly than in the past, while lower down there is a new separate control unit for the climate control system, with the two platforms of inductive charging for smartphones to an even lower level. Through a knob in the center console it is possible to change the look of the digital instruments. The great work of simplification can be clearly seen on the multifunction steering wheel, which only has a thumbwheel and two buttons on both the right and left. The same applies to the organization of spaces, with the folding backrest for the passenger seat and the rear bench that can be folded in two portions 40/60 up to a maximum boot capacity of 1,330 litres. In normal configuration it offers 440 liters plus an additional 50-litre compartment under the second row seating surface, specially designed to store the charging cable. See also Brazil's offer to Pep Guardiola to be the coach after the World Cup

Volkswagen ID. 2all, the platform — As early as 2025, one out of every five vehicles sold worldwide will be fully electric, says Volkswagen. That is precisely the date set in Europe for the technical launch of the “Small Bev” project, the generation of electric city cars which will also include the Volkswagen ID. 2, but whose construction is entrusted to the Spanish division Seat SA through an investment of 3 billion euros. First car to debut, Cupra Urban Rebel, expected in 2025, followed immediately by Volkswagen ID. 2 and a third Skoda-branded model. The Meb Entry platform in common, i.e. derived from the Meb currently used by a large family of models, including the Cupra Born itself and all the Volkswagens of the ID family. As demonstrated by the concept car ID. 2all, compared to the original Meb platform, the typical positioning of the engine changes, which on the Meb Entry cannot be rear but only front, with a power output of 226 HP (166 kW): Volkswagen declares by ID. 2all a 0-100 km/h acceleration in less than 7 seconds. The battery offers a range calculated in the Wltp cycle of up to 450 km and a recharge time from 10% to 80% of 20 minutes using the direct current rapid charging columns, while the on-board charger receives alternating current up to the power maximum of 11 kW using domestic wallboxes or standard public columns. See also Tour de France 2022: these are the differences between the favorites

Data sheet Volkswagen ID. 2all Electric power train Power 166kW/226hp Traction front Autonomy 450km Charging time From 10 to 80% in about 20 min Dimensions Length (mm) 4,050 Width (mm) 1,812 Height (mm) 1,530 Pitch (mm 2,600 boot (litres) 440/1,330 max + 50 Performance Acceleration 0/100 km/h 7 sec. Full speed 160 km/h