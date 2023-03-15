The Gamescom is certainly one of the most loved and followed video game fairs in the world: the event, which is traditionally held in Cologne from 23 to 27 Augustpromises important attendance for the 2023 edition.

The organizers of the event themselves have declared that the companies participating in Gamescom 2023 will be 10% more compared to those that took part in the fair in 2022.

This data can mean one thing in particular (and Gamescom itself confirms this), that one of the big names absent last year will make an appearance during the fair.

The companies that will take part in the August event have not yet been revealed, but many suspect that one of the major absentees, Nintendocan peek at the fair also given the announcement of non-participation in E3.

Another name that could win for 2023 is sony, another heavy absence during last summer’s event. However, it must be said that the Japanese company he hasn’t attended the event since 2019.

Looking at the situation of gaming fairs which traditionally take place in the summer (we are talking about E3, Summer Game Fest and also Gamescom) the situation is rather complex.

At the moment there are very few companies that have officially confirmed their participation: the only one we can define as AAA is ubisoftwho affirmed the participation in theE3 2023.