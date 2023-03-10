The debut of the next Volkswagen ID.2 could be much closer than you might think. On March 15, the German car manufacturer will present its vision of the future and its new stylistic language, and there is reason to think that the first will also be unveiled during the event low-cost electricity of the brand, the ID.2 precisely: a short video teaser released on VW’s social channels in fact shows a countdown that ends at number 2, before a message appears that reads “More 2 Come 4 You”.

👁️ 🗨️ What makes a Volkswagen? More 2 come 4 you. ⏰ March 15th, 6:20pm CET 📍LIVE on LinkedIn, YouTube and Twitter

What we know about the Volkswagen ID.2

And if two clues weren’t enough to prove it, a prototype of the German brand’s next low-cost electric vehicle was recently spotted in the winter testing phase: as Carscoops pointed out, the car in question was shorter than the ID.3, which suggests that it was just the ID.2, whose name in truth has yet to be officially confirmed. To this day, however, they still know each other few details related to this electric one: according to the latest rumors it will go into production in 2025, will cost around 22,500 euros and will use batteries with a lithium-iron-phosphate composition. Its construction will be based on an updated version of the MEB platform, known as MEB Plus. At this point, all we have to do is wait for March 15th: news on the way.