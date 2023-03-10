The blow that the Civil Guard dealt this week to the “gas station gang” has not stopped the robberies of companies in the area. While the fifteen detainees for belonging to the “gas station gang” went to court this Friday morning in the courts of San Javier, not far from there, a group made up of at least three people assaulted the offices of a concrete manufacturing and distribution company on Avenida de Murcia in the district of Balsicas, in Torre Pacheco.

The three hooded men forced the metal door of the company headquarters, folding it from its base and entered the offices. From the merchant they have not revealed the valuables or the money they could have stolen. Sources close to the case assure that the ‘modus operandi’ of the thieves was very similar to that used by the gang that devastated establishments and homes in the Campo de Cartagena region since mid-December.

Due to both the number of assailants (3) and the type of ski mask they wore to hide their faces and the vehicle used, black in color and with a large cylinder capacity, it is very reminiscent of the staging of the sticks of the members of the dismantled group. last Tuesday and Wednesday in the pachequera districts of Roldán and Lo Ferro.

At the moment it is unknown if they have any kind of relationship with them, if it is a faction of the band whose members are at large; if they are imitators, or, simply, the way of acting is an already established pattern in this type of assaults and the area is conducive to inflicting these attacks given the geographical location and types of escape routes available (very close to the highway of the Minor Sea).

In this case, it is suspected that this group could be the same group that half an hour earlier attacked an agricultural cooperative in Pilar de la Horadada, in Alicante, located next to the N-322. In this company, the thieves gained access to the interior by making a butron on one side of the building and tried to force the safe using a radial.