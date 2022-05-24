In 2025 Volkswagen it could launch an electric model with a decidedly more affordable price than the current average, considering that without incentives it is possible to spend as much as 25 thousand euros for a battery-operated car. The goal of the House of Wolfsburg is to put it up for sale a model with a price of less than 20 thousand euros, possibly produced in Spain. The car could be called ID.1as the most compact member of the ID family.

The car, according to Autocar reports, it would be based on the same floor as the ID.3, albeit shortened, with specific measures to improve overall efficiency. The design could recall its bigger sister, rather than based on the retro-style ID Life seen at the Munich show. The idea is to have a miniature version of the Volkswagen Trinitya car that will go on sale around the same time.

In terms of dimensions it would be an electric heir to the Polo and at the same time a replacement for the e-Up !, 100 millimeters shorter than the ID.3, and with a 57 kWh battery to offer autonomy capable of taking it beyond the limited urban perimeter. The car will be built together with technically identical models for the Cupra and Skoda brandsprecisely in Spain where Volkswagen investments will be huge in the field of electric car production.

Volkswagen Group CEO Herbert Diess explained that it would make sense to enter the electric car sector first with premium cars, rather than starting immediately with a ‘popular’ model. Indeed, the path has been followed, and now the new chapters of this story arrive. “By 2025, however, we think the time may be right for a Polo-sized car. We will have a new generation of batteries available; Aside from rising commodity prices, our costs are now falling due to greater economies of scale. The demand is there and therefore we believe that there is room for making small electric cars profitable“Said the top VW executive.