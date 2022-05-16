Electric mobility at home Volkswagen it would already have almost reached the level of cars with combustion engines. The Wolfsburg giant would in fact have been able to anticipate the times, claiming to be able to match the profit margins obtained by the ICE vehicles with those of the EV. To highlight the performance of the company was Herbert Diess: the CEO of the group in fact wanted to highlight how the development of the electric range and the sales of battery-powered models are bearing the hoped-for results, even coming to considerably anticipate the initial projections.

“We expect the electric mobility business to be as profitable as the combustion engine business ahead of schedule”, Diess said at the automaker’s annual shareholder meeting on Thursday. “Through good crisis management, we are financially sound and have strengthened our resilience”. In the coso of 2021, 452,000 electric cars were sold, with the aim of doubling the figure this year and reaching 1.3 million EVs globally by 2023. The German group has repeatedly reiterated its aim at Tesla, with the Wolfsburg giant intending to gain leadership in the electric mobility market by ousting the American brand led by Elon Musk by 2025. An ambitious goal, which Herbert Diess has never hidden by openly challenging the Palo Alto brand in the top spot of e-mobility. The key to this attempt to overtake will be precisely the nature of the group, with a wider range of choice for both volume and premium brands.

The downside, however, could be an increase in the list prices of the cars of the German giantan increase in costs that would reflect the crisis in raw materials and that could arrive already in the cross of the second half as feared at the meeting of the shareholders by Murat Aksel, head of purchases and sales of VW.