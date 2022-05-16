Filed Miami, the big news of 2022, the Formula 1 returns to Europe for a now great classic of the calendar: the Spanish Grand Prix. In Barcelona all the teams, Ferrari first and foremost, will lead significant updates for the respective cars, on a track considered by many to be the real test, especially for aerodynamics.

The Cavallino found itself to be the hunted prey, with Red Bull having made (almost) full loot in the last two races, recovering a lot of ground in the standings. However, in Milton Keynes they worked bringing small innovations from race to race, while in Maranello they concentrated on a single large package on which great expectations and hopes are placed. Mattia Binotto said that the F1-75 now has a gap of two tenths to make up on the RB18: we will therefore see with Carlo Platella which aspects the engineers had to focus on to achieve better aerodynamic efficiency starting from a base which is already very valid.

The Ferrari team principal also brought up another burning topic this season, the budget cap. Binotto explained that he is monitoring the Red Bull situation, but there was no lack of spicy response from Helmut Marko with whom he stressed that his situation is not so different from that of the Red Bull, also considering the accidents of Carlos Sainz. The director of FormulaPassion.it, Mauro Coppini.

Moving towards the action on the track, there was also talk of the situation experienced by Mick Schumacher at this start of the season. After a relatively quiet first year, Kevin Magnussen’s return to Haas has somewhat reduced the young German driver, who made several mistakes culminating in the “risky” maneuver on Vettel in Miami, which made him lose his first points in career. Is it just a phase of adaptation to a different pressure to be endured (especially looking at the technical framework in which the US team was navigating in 2021) or are these the limits of Mick? Alberto Antonini draws his picture of the situation.

Starting from this episode Race Week also lands on Spotify orOther than on YouTube. You can of course comment and give your opinion here in the forum of FormulaPassion and also in the comments section of YouTubeas well as asking us your questions on themes, ideas or topics that you would like to hear in the next episodes.