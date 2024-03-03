Reda Saleem (Dubai)

The Ajman team's defense has begun to regain its health and get rid of the title of the weakest defense that has haunted it since the beginning of the season, after it succeeded in defeating the Emirates 2-0 in the fifteenth round of the league and kept its net scoreless for the first time this season, after conceding 31 goals since the beginning of the season. Until now, defensive problems were behind the many goals scored by the “Orange”.

“Al-Barkan” has not conceded a goal since the 23rd round of last season, when it defeated Ittihad Kalba 2-0, meaning that it returns to a clean sheet after 16 matches. However, the team’s situation is lower than last season, as the team kept its goal-free net in the 7 matches, compared to one match so far, although the players still have the opportunity in the remaining matches of the second round.

The secret to keeping the net lies in the brilliance of goalkeeper Ali Al Hosani, in addition to the state of defensive discipline and the leadership of Serbian Milos, who leads in defensive and offensive roles and also adjusts the rhythm at the back through understanding with the defense players. Injuries to the players were also absent, which helped coach Isaela to stabilize the lineup without change. This was the main problem at the beginning of the season.

The “Orange” gains were not only in not conceding one goal, but also scoring two goals and raising its tally to 20 goals, and staying away from the list of the weakest attack, which is led by Hatta with 12 goals, then the Emirates with 14 goals, Bani Yas with 17 goals, Al-Bataeh with 19 goals, and then Ajman.