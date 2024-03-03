Skiing | The Finns are chasing a surprise in the Salpausselkä sprints

Sunday is Salppur's closing day.

Saturday it was a super day for the Finns in Lahti at the Salpausselkä World Cup. Krista Pärmäkoski won the women's 20 km race and Kerttu Niskanen was third.

Iivo Niskanen finished second in the men's competition.

On Sunday, the cross-country program includes sprints. The qualifiers start the race day, and the heats start at 12:45.

Salpausselkä's program on Sunday 10.15 Cross-country Sprint V qualifying 11.00 Combined Gundersen HS130 12.45 Cross-country Sprint V 15.00 Combined Gundersen 10 km 15.30 Hill jumping HS130 qualification, men 17.00 Hill jumping HS130, men

Tracking opens below.