Sunday, March 3, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Skiing | The Finns are chasing a surprise in the Salpausselkä sprints

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 3, 2024
in World Europe
0
Skiing | The Finns are chasing a surprise in the Salpausselkä sprints

Sunday is Salppur's closing day.

Saturday it was a super day for the Finns in Lahti at the Salpausselkä World Cup. Krista Pärmäkoski won the women's 20 km race and Kerttu Niskanen was third.

Iivo Niskanen finished second in the men's competition.

On Sunday, the cross-country program includes sprints. The qualifiers start the race day, and the heats start at 12:45.

Salpausselkä's program on Sunday

10.15 Cross-country Sprint V qualifying

11.00 Combined Gundersen HS130

12.45 Cross-country Sprint V

15.00 Combined Gundersen 10 km

15.30 Hill jumping HS130 qualification, men

17.00 Hill jumping HS130, men

Tracking opens below.

#Skiing #Finns #chasing #surprise #Salpausselkä #sprints

See also  Ice hockey | Loud talk from the league's stars about NHL life - "You can completely forget the word fair"
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result