whatAre you looking for the perfect destination for your next vacation?? Now there are new possibilities, since you will fly puts at your disposal new routes to paradisiacal tourist destinations and the best thing is that at a very low price.

If you are interested in making a change of destination for your next trip, we will tell you what they are the new routes of Volaris and with what frequencies they will depart.

It should be noted that since these are new flights, the airline, one of the cheapest in Mexico, offers very low prices, starting from $159 pesos for a single trip.

The new Volaris routes are:

Cancun -Hermosillo with departures on Sundays and Thursdays

Mexicali – Los Cabos departures Sundays and Thursdays

Querétaro – Los Cabos with departures on Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays

Guadalajara – Loreto with departures on Saturdays and Tuesdays

So that you dare to travel to new destinations, Volaris offers a promotion with very low prices for travel from July 10, 2023 to October 31, 2024.

This offer is for a limited time, so you have to buy the flights until May 1, 2023.

The base fare from $159 pesos applies to domestic flights from Loreto International Airport to Guadalajara International Airport selected on volaris.com, as well as Querétaro-Los Cabos, Guadalajara-Loreto and Mexicali-Los Cabos.

The base fare from $1,099 applies on flights from Cancun International Airport to Hermosillo International Airport.

Remember that the cost of the Airport Use Fee (TUA) is different at each airport, so you should consult it when finalizing your purchase with the airline.

The destinations to which Volaris takes you

Hermosillo, Sonora, It is known for its gastronomy, especially its grilled meats, as well as for its museums that present the rich history and culture of the region, such as the Museum of Popular and Indigenous Cultures and the Museum of Art of Sonora. It is also a starting point for exploring the Sonoran Desert and enjoying outdoor activities such as hiking and camping.

Los Cabos, Baja California Sur, It is famous for its pristine beaches, water sports and sport fishing. It also has a lively nightlife, luxury shops and restaurants, and spectacular natural beauty such as El Arco de Cabo San Lucas, a rock formation on the Pacific coast that is an iconic symbol of the destination.

Loreto, Baja California Sur, It is a paradise for lovers of nature and outdoor activities, with beaches with calm and crystalline waters, water sports such as kayaking and paddleboarding, and whale and dolphin watching. It also has a rich colonial history, with Spanish missions and a picturesque historic center.

Cancun Quintana Roo, It is a world famous beach destination with white sand beaches and turquoise waters. It is also an entertainment center with a wide selection of restaurants, shops and bars. Water sports and excursions to the area’s archaeological sites, such as Chichén Itzá, are popular.