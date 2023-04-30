Seaplanes continue to attract the public, just like a hundred years ago. This Saturday they filled the beach of Los Alcázares to see live the aerial displays of the hydros participating in the pioneering event worldwide that included the Splash IN festival, which is held in the municipality until this Sunday. Pilots with the flag of Italy, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany and France participated in this aerial regatta, in which the hydros had to complete a circuit with the only indications of a map that was given to them at the beginning, which forced them to identify some elements geographical areas around the Mar Menor.

The participating hydros left the Alcazar shore at 10-minute intervals to complete the 35-minute routes. “Next year it will be held with a qualifying character at a European level,” explained the president of the Majorcan Aeronautical Federation, Miguel Buades, who has collaborated in the organization of Splash IN. The displays of the Canadair, the ‘fire extinguisher’ of the Air and Space Army, aroused the greatest expectation on the beach, full of families who wanted to take advantage of the sun with a day of bathing.

The public queued up to test the flight simulators, which allowed them to experiment with 3D glasses on the same test that the pilots were carrying out in the air. “In Los Alcázares there is a lot of love for hydroaviation, which is why we want to get a restricted-use hydrosurface zone declared,” explains Buades.

This authorization, which is granted by the State Aviation Safety Agency, would make it possible to easily connect the Balearic Islands and the rest of the Mediterranean coast with the Mar Menor. According to Buades, having a hydrosurface on the coast of Alcazar would open up possibilities for the aeronautical sector, such as creating a school for seaplane pilots, carrying out tourist flights and opening an air surveillance service.

military base ramp



“With the collaboration of the Air Force, the ramp of the Los Alcázares military base that was already used by the hydros a century ago could be used,” explains Buades.

For this Sunday, the staggered departure of the seaplanes to the port of Pollença is scheduled from 9 in the morning. Starting at 10 a.m., the public will be able to see an exhibition of radio-controlled airplanes and, as a farewell to Splash IN, there will be free hot air balloon rides at 8 p.m. from the beaches of La Concha, Carrión and Manzanares.