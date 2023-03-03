NIS America has released the launch trailer for void* tRrLM2(); //Void Terrarium 2available starting today on Playstation 4 And Nintendo Switch. In this new chapter of the franchise we will once again play the role of Robbiecute robot looking for a way to keep the little human child alive Toriko. To do this we will have to obtain ingredients and materials by exploring very dangerous dungeons, and set up a terrarium in which the young woman can survive.

Before leaving you to the launch trailer I remind you if you want to know more about void* tRrLM2(); //Void Terrarium 2 you can find a lot of information in our previous article. Good vision.

Source: NIS America