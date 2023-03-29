By Nayara Figueiredo

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Multimodal logistics services company VLI posted net revenue of 7.65 billion reais in 2022, an annual increase of 18% and a new record, according to a balance sheet released on Tuesday.

Recurring earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) totaled 3.36 billion reais in the period, an increase of 13.4% over the previous year and also an all-time high, surpassing the 3 billion mark for the first time .

The company did not disclose net income.

“The results are based on serving a strategically diversified mix of cargo, with the movement of 60 million tons on the railroads where the company operates and the lifting of 41 million tons at the port terminals”, said the company in a statement.

VLI pointed out that 1.9 billion reais were invested in 2022, with funds allocated to projects to increase transport capacity and port elevation, extend the useful life and increase the efficiency of operating assets, as well as projects aimed at preserving the environment and the health and safety of the company’s employees.