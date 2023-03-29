Lionel Messi, without limits: see his 100th goal with the Argentina National Team

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Lionel Messi celebrates the 800th goal of his sports career.
Juan Mabromata. AFP
Lionel Messi celebrates the 800th goal of his sports career.
The ’10’ never tires of breaking records. This Tuesday, he went to the books with another great goal.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Lionel Messi continues to make history. The ’10’ reached his 100th goal on Tuesday with the Argentina National Team shirt, scoring the first for his team against Curaçao, in a friendly match.
Goal 100 of Messi
It had to be a typical goal from the Argentine captain, but in reverse. The 10th received a precise pass from Lo Celso in the area, shot to the right and marked by two defenders, whom he got rid of by engaging inside, and finished off with his right foot out of reach of the Curaçao goalkeeper.
His face of joy: the commemoration of the long-awaited goal number 100.
Argentina thrashes Curaçao
After Messi scored, Nicolás González scored the second for Argentina, at minute 23.
Messi, at 33, after a pass from González, made it 3-0 with which Argentina partially won.
THE THIRD ONE! #ARGENTINADOUBLE OF LIONEL ANDRÉS MESSI CUCCITTINI!👊🏼🤩🔥 pic.twitter.com/XSDofJTLzV
— Argentina Goal (@BocaJrsGol) March 29, 2023
Enzo Fernández makes it 4-0a pass from Messi.
THE QUARTER #ARGENTINAENZO FERNÁNDEZ DID IT!👊🏼🤩🔥 pic.twitter.com/aBpafqmrbh
— Argentina Goal (@BocaJrsGol) March 29, 2023
Messi passes the figure of 100. Triplet this Tuesday with Argentina.
THE FIFTH OF THE FIFTH #ARGENTINAHATTRICK OF LIONEL ANDRÉS MESSI CUCCITTINI!👊🏼🤩🔥 pic.twitter.com/Ld5jpkGRN5
— Argentina Goal (@BocaJrsGol) March 29, 2023
More news
SPORTS
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Lionel #Messi #limits #100th #goal #Argentina #National #Team
Leave a Reply