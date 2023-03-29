Lionel Messi, without limits: see his 100th goal with the Argentina National Team

Lionel Messi continues to make history. The ’10’ reached his 100th goal on Tuesday with the Argentina National Team shirt, scoring the first for his team against Curaçao, in a friendly match.

Goal 100 of Messi

The Argentina team is the world champion and its great figure, without a doubt, is the ‘Flea’.

It had to be a typical goal from the Argentine captain, but in reverse. The 10th received a precise pass from Lo Celso in the area, shot to the right and marked by two defenders, whom he got rid of by engaging inside, and finished off with his right foot out of reach of the Curaçao goalkeeper.

His face of joy: the commemoration of the long-awaited goal number 100.

Argentina thrashes Curaçao

The Monumental stadium is overflowing with emotion for the premiere of the world title of Argentina. Photo: Juan Mabromata. AFP

After Messi scored, Nicolás González scored the second for Argentina, at minute 23.

Messi, at 33, after a pass from González, made it 3-0 with which Argentina partially won.

THE THIRD ONE! #ARGENTINADOUBLE OF LIONEL ANDRÉS MESSI CUCCITTINI!👊🏼🤩🔥 pic.twitter.com/XSDofJTLzV — Argentina Goal  (@BocaJrsGol) March 29, 2023

Enzo Fernández makes it 4-0a pass from Messi.

Messi passes the figure of 100. Triplet this Tuesday with Argentina.

THE FIFTH OF THE FIFTH #ARGENTINAHATTRICK OF LIONEL ANDRÉS MESSI CUCCITTINI!👊🏼🤩🔥 pic.twitter.com/Ld5jpkGRN5 — Argentina Goal  (@BocaJrsGol) March 29, 2023

