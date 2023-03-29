Wednesday, March 29, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Lionel Messi, without limits: see his 100th goal with the Argentina National Team

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 29, 2023
in Sports
0
Lionel Messi, without limits: see his 100th goal with the Argentina National Team


close

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi celebrates the 800th goal of his sports career.

Photo:

Juan Mabromata. AFP

Lionel Messi celebrates the 800th goal of his sports career.

The ’10’ never tires of breaking records. This Tuesday, he went to the books with another great goal.

Lionel Messi continues to make history. The ’10’ reached his 100th goal on Tuesday with the Argentina National Team shirt, scoring the first for his team against Curaçao, in a friendly match.

See also  Minor left his grandmother in a coma after attacking her with a hammer

Goal 100 of Messi

The Argentina team is the world champion and its great figure, without a doubt, is the ‘Flea’.

It had to be a typical goal from the Argentine captain, but in reverse. The 10th received a precise pass from Lo Celso in the area, shot to the right and marked by two defenders, whom he got rid of by engaging inside, and finished off with his right foot out of reach of the Curaçao goalkeeper.
His face of joy: the commemoration of the long-awaited goal number 100.

Argentina thrashes Curaçao

The Monumental stadium is overflowing with emotion for the premiere of the world title of Argentina.

Photo:

Juan Mabromata. AFP

After Messi scored, Nicolás González scored the second for Argentina, at minute 23.

Messi, at 33, after a pass from González, made it 3-0 with which Argentina partially won.

Enzo Fernández makes it 4-0a pass from Messi.

Messi passes the figure of 100. Triplet this Tuesday with Argentina.

More news

SPORTS

See also  January 2, 1899: when the Gazzetta turned pink

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Lionel #Messi #limits #100th #goal #Argentina #National #Team

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Femsa portable? Oxxo mobile reaches the beach, with a second box and without rounding? find out

Femsa portable? Oxxo mobile reaches the beach, with a second box and without rounding? find out

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result