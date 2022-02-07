Vlahovic Juventus, the Serbian pays homage to Del Piero in the exultation for his first goal. The former number 10 replies on Instagram: “You learn fast”

It couldn’t get any better than that Dusan Vlahovic. The Serbian took just 13 minutes to score his first goal with the new shirt of the Juventus in the home match againstHellas Verona. The former striker of the Fiorentina is served by Dybala and with a splendid lob he beats Montipò for the goal of the Juventus advantage. The doubling comes from the new purchase Denis Zakaria. The coach Massimiliano Allegri he cuddles his new bomber but without sparing him some criticism in the post-match: “He started scoring and it’s important, but he missed several stops and needs to improve from this point of view, but he needs time, he has no experience at high levels” .

Vlahovic Juventus, Del Piero crowns his heir: “You learn quickly”

Vlahovic to celebrate his first marking with the shirt of the Juventus he chose to stick his tongue out in homage to a club flag like Alessandro Del Piero, who not only appreciated the gesture but on Instagram he also basically wanted to name him his next heir. “You learn fast,” he wrote Del Piero in a Stories commenting on an image of the celebration of the new Juventus number 7.

The victory of the Juventus with Verona and the excellent debut of the two new signings, which confirm the good work done by the company on the market despite spending among the highest in Europe (97.7 million euros compared to sales of 29 million), give good hope to the Juventus fans who dream of climbing the Serie A rankings to the top even if Merry we want to keep our feet on the ground: “We leave the championship fight to theInter and then al Milan and al Naples. We lost too many points at the start. “

The numbers of the last 11 days show that the Juventus he did best of all by winning 21 points but he only earned two on theInter and four and five from respectively Milan And Naples. The first place remains eight points away but the Nerazzurri have one game less.

Vlahovic Juventus, with the Serbian the dream comeback is reborn

However, there are comforting signs for Juventus. The first is that the defense is solid again. Since last November the bianconeri have obtained the most cleen sheets in Europe (9 out of 13 games) and with the victory over Verona there are three consecutive games in A league without conceding goals for the first time since February 2021. Then of course there is the goal machine Vlahovic. The Serbian according to the data Opt he scored 18 goals in the league and 3 in the Italian Cup. Considering only the 5 major European leagues only Rober Lewandowski he did better in 2021/22 with 24 goals.

