Francesca Re David, general secretary Fiom-Cgil, during the press conference “Automotive Industry: an Italian heritage in the face of transitions“Has launched a new appeal to the President of the Council of Ministers Mario Draghi, asking to be directly interested in the car sector and related Italian production.

“It is the first time ever that Federmeccanica together with Fim, Fiom, Uilm present a common document on the automotive sector. This demonstrates the extraordinary nature of the situation of the automotive crisis in Italy, over 70,000 jobs are at risk. The automotive industry is the beating heart of our industry. We need an extraordinary plan, otherwise an entire industry sector could be skipped. We launch an appeal to the Government and the Prime Minister on the need for a discussion that can no longer be postponed in order to identify the strategic actions to be taken for the ecological and industrial transition of the mobility of the future“Said King David.

The secretary then pitted some data, accusing the policy of inaction: “The trend in the use of social safety nets provided by INPS highlights the seriousness of the situation: in 2019 26 million hours of layoffs were used, in 2021 almost 60 million. The goal must be to return to producing 1.5 million vehicles in Italy to safeguard industry and employment in our country and be competitive on the global and European market. We have gone from second to eighth car manufacturer in Europe. Currently only half of the installed production capacity is used, with 700,000 cars produced in 2021. France and Germany are already implementing industrial policies to face the transition, while the Italian government is not playing any role“.

Finally, King David asked the Draghi government to appoint a new Authority, capable of coordinating the ministries concerned under the Presidency of the Council, and endowed with financial resources to manage the industrial transition to electricity. In particular, with an eye to what Stellantis will do in Italy.