Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a recent interview that the delivery of US cluster or fragmentation bombs to Ukraine is a “crime.”

“As regards cluster munitions, the US administration itself made an assessment of them some time ago through its employees, when it described its use as a crime. This is how I think it should be seen,” Putin said in an interview for the program “Moscow.Kremlin.Putin“, which he carried out in the last hours on Russian television.

The United States announced on July 7 the shipment of cluster bombs to Ukraine despite criticism from some countries.

However, the Pentagon assured that the cluster bombs promised to kyiv in support of its offensive against Russia were already in that country.

According to Putin, Moscow has “sufficient stocks” of its own cluster munitionswhich until now has not been used in military operations in the neighboring country.

“So far we have not done it, we have not used it, and we have not had such a need,” he said, adding that if Ukraine uses the bombs against Russian troops, Moscow reserves the right to “identical actions.”

This Tuesday, the Russian Defense Minister, Sergei Shoigu also stated that in the event of the supply of American cluster bombs to Ukraine, Moscow “will use similar means of destruction.”



According to Human Rights Watch (HRW), both Russia and Ukraine have already used such weapons.

EFE

