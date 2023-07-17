It was a celebration among friends. Peruvian singer Eva Ayllón celebrated her 50-year artistic career on Saturday night with a San Marcos stadium full of admirers where families of different generations met and national and international artists paraded across the stage to accompany the birthday girl.

A fireworks display was the prelude to the appearance of the artist dressed in red on the stage, amid applause and flags Peruvians that flamed among the public. An imposing led screen projected the image of her and that of the show entitled ‘In love with being here’, to the crowded stands.

The first guest of the night was her artistic godmother Amanda Portales, who after singing with her gave her a hand-embroidered red cloth hat. One of the most moving moments was the participation of Tania Libertad, who performed the song ‘Concierto para una sola voz’ in a duet with Eva. “This is a song that I don’t usually do anymore, but at Eva’s request, it’s for you tonight,” said the artist, who with her powerful soprano range and a high dose of emotion, silenced the audience that applauded her foot.

Tania Libertad. She performed ‘Concerto for one voice’. Photo: diffusion

Subsequently, it was the turn of those whom Eva Ayllón has baptized as ‘her children’: Daniela Darcourt and Gian Marco Zignago. Gian Marco’s appearance was cheered by the entire stadium. Holding her hand at all times, the singer-songwriter performed several songs, including ‘Today’. “Thank you, mother, for allowing me to be here. celebrating your 50 years with you. A few months ago I thought that perhaps I would never step on stage again, but here I am, ”she declared, referring to the cancer that she managed to fight in time.

The presence of ‘El Caballero de la Salsa’, Gilberto Santa Rosa, was another of the great surprises of the night. The Puerto Rican singer showed off his intact voice, not only next to Eva, but as a soloist, when interpreting and improvising the prose of his acclaimed song “Forgive me” for more than five minutes.

The night continued with other well-established guests such as Maricarmen Marín and Grupo 5. After Creole music, salsa and ballads, Eva Ayllón shared the joy of cumbia and the popular ‘Valentina’ with Christian Yaipén. Also taking the stage were the irreverent Mexican rocker Alex Lora; the former Menudo René Farrait, as well as Lita Pezo, Lucy Young and Milena Warthon, the pupils that Eva had when she was the coach of the reality show La Voz. She is also her son Carlos Ayllón with whom she sang ‘Cariño bonito’.

Gilbert Santa Rosa. Ayllón next to the ‘Caballero de la Salsa’. Photo: diffusion

the day It lasted until 1:45 in the morning. and closed with Las chicas de la voz. Eva handed out roses to the audience and burst into tears, thanking the endless applause. “Until next time, God willing…he has to,” she said, curtsying.

In recovery

Minutes before the start of the concert by Eva Ayllón, a worker from the technical area who was checking the lights and the sound fell from one of the scaffolding. “She is a worker who was treated on time. As a precaution, she was transferred to a health center and was discharged. Fortunately, he is fine and at home” reported the organizers of the event.

