the russian presidentVladimir Putindelivered his first message on the state of the nation on Tuesday since the start of the military campaign in Ukraine almost a year ago -February 24.

(Also: Ukraine: chronicle of an announced war that is far from seeing an end)

The intervention, which began at noon in Russia (local time) and will last for an hour, will undoubtedly be marked by the historic visit this Monday to Ukraine by the President of the United States, Joe Biden. Putin, who canceled the annual press conference at the end of last year, has not addressed both houses of the Russian Parliament since April 2021.

(We recommend: The keys to Joe Biden’s surprise visit to Volodimir Zelenski in Ukraine)

As reported by the Kremlin, the president canceled all his public events to prepare his speech and hold consultations with members of the Government in order to “compare notes.”

“Of course, at such a serious and complicated stage of our development, of our lives, everyone waits for the message hoping to hear an assessment of what is happening“Dmitri Peskov, presidential spokesman, told television.

(Also: What can happen after Putin?)

Putin is expected to give his opinion on the progress of the military campaign, the tense international situation, the results of the government’s management and future plans. In the same way, that, apart from economic issues and social policies, he focuses on the military intervention and annexation last September of four Ukrainian regions: Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson and Zaporizhia.

Analysts predict that the Russian leader will refer to Biden’s presence this Monday in kyiv and this Tuesday in Warsaw. And it is that the Kremlin maintains that in Ukraine it also fights with NATO.

(Keep reading: Putin lost his bet and stands to lose even more than you think)

Follow here the minute by minute of the intervention of the Russian president.

Vladimir Putin, President of Russia. 4:13 a.m. Putin opens the state of the nation address Russian President Vladimir Putin has kicked off his state of the nation address in Moscow, with a broadcast received both by attendees live and by the rest of Russia via thousands of screens. See also A third patient is cured of HIV infection after a stem cell transplant The presidential spokesman, Dimitry Peskov, announced that

he Russian president will focus on what they define as a “special military operation” in Ukraineas well as an analysis of the country’s situation and its relationship with the West. ‘Nobody wants to celebrate another war anniversary,’ Biden spokesperson says In an interview with EFE, the communications coordinator of the White House National Security Council, John Kirby, declared that the president of the United States, Joe Biden, “does not want to celebrate another anniversary of the war in Ukraine.” He also added that Biden “looks to the future in the hope that his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodimir Zelensky, can strengthen his position as much as possible before any type of negotiation with Russia.” Biden says ‘democracy still stands’ “One year later, kyiv is standing. And Ukraine is standing. Democracy is standing,” Joe Biden declared at the official residence of the Ukrainian president. Zelensky (left) shakes hands with Biden during the visit. Biden and Putin will offer opposing views on war in Ukraine Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin are scheduled to give speeches on Tuesday with sharply conflicting views on the Russian invasion of Ukrainea day after the unexpected surprise visit of the US leader to kyiv. See also Gengoroh Tagame, From Gay Adult Manga Teacher To Marriage Equality Educator China very ‘concerned’ by conflict in Ukraine, calls for ‘promoting dialogue’ China is “deeply concerned” by the conflict in Ukrainewhich is “intensifying and even getting out of control,” Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said in Beijing on Monday. China will seek to “work with the international community to promote dialogue and consultation, respond to the concerns of all parties and seek common security,” the minister said in a speech at a global security conference. February 21st What to expect from the speech? One year after the start of hostilities, Putin cannot present big victories to the Federal Assembly nor great territorial gains, apart from those achieved in the first months of fighting. Since July 2022, when the Russian army seized the Lisichansk stronghold, Russian troops have not conquered any major Ukrainian towns. Pessimism is rampant among Russian experts and bloggers.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING