Nyck de Vries is a rewarding subject for ViaPlay.

There is only one reason that there is a Zandvoort GP and that ViaPlay has paid an impossibly high amount for the broadcasting rights in the Netherlands: Max Emilian Verstappen. The successes of this Dutch sensation on Pirellis is a reason for everyone to benefit from it. And we shouldn’t be hypocritical ourselves, because we also benefit from it if Verstappen participates. But in both cases we had not counted on a huge windfall in the form of Nyck de Vries.

We now have two Dutchmen in the absolute top of motorsport. Very cool, of course. It remains to be seen how De Vries will perform, but in terms of level he seems to be above Christijan Albers, Robin Droomdos and Huub Rothengatter. If he is at the level of Jos Verstappen and Giedo van der Garde in terms of talent and things are a bit better with the car, we expect great things from the Frisian.

Nyck de Vries documentary on Viaplay

ViaPlay is of course grateful for the arrival of ANOTHER Dutch participant. They do that with the documentary ‘Nyck de Vries: Dare to Dream’. Verstappen’s entry into F1 was stormy, but that of DeVries is not so much less interesting. Excellent to make a documentary out of, because it was not without a struggle.

If you are afraid that it will take a lot of time, we have good news for you. The documentary ‘Nyck de Vries: Dare to Dromen’ takes 40 minutes. Perfect for a quick look before going to sleep. Or during lunch.

Drive to Survive is also coming!

This season, Nyck de Vries will also be followed by cameras in order to continue the documentary. Plenty will happen this year at AlphaTauri.

In any case, it will be fun with Formula 1 content. Because in a few days Drive to Survive 2023 will be released on Netflix. Nyck will not be seen much in it yet (probably only during the GP of Italy 2022). Max Verstappen will be seen in it.

Read more? Check out everything you need to know about the 2023 Formula 1 season here!

This article Viaplay goes big with Nyck de Vries appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Viaplay #big #Nyck #Vries