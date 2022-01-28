Viviano: “I’m king in Turkey. Balotelli in the national team? It was time. He’s still the best”

The goalkeeper plays in the Karagumruk, he is one of the many Italians who play in Super Lig, and is very close to Super Mario: “I was with him when he got the call. He deserves it even though I told him: now everything that happens in the radius of 50 km it’s your fault ”



#Viviano #king #Turkey #Balotelli #national #team #time #Hes