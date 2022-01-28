In the MLS they went from signing world legends in retirement conditions who only gave prestige to the competition but who did not fully perform in sports, to hiring players of good international renown, many of them in full sport who have made the football level grow within the star league of the United States, an example of this is the recent signing of Lorenzo Insigne by Toronto.
In addition to the Italian, other names of quality leftover players have been linked with a possible arrival in football of the stars and stripes in this winter market or for the summer, one of them and that is very close to reaching the MLS is the Brazilian Douglas Costa, who approaches the LA Galaxy.
The international press points out that the former Bayern Munich and Juventus player is nowhere near closing his arrival at the LA Galaxy where he will be Javier Hernández’s great partner. Costa will occupy the franchise player position left available by Jonathan dos Santos and would have a star salary with the not inconsiderable salary of 5 million dollars per year, thus being one of the best paid in the league and the entire continent.

