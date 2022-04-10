Benevento does not stop and finds the third consecutive victory. Vicenza have a good match at Vigorito, but Brocchi’s men remain in ten in the 45th minute due to the expulsion of Meggiorini after protests with the referee Maggioni. Diaw drags the of him, then decides the goal of Viviani: he enters in the 59th minute and two minutes later scores. The Samnites rise to 60 points, Vicenza struggles and remains at the bottom at 25. Now on the field Ascoli-Reggina, Cosenza-Monza, Crotone-Ternana.

Benevento-Vicenza 1-0

No goals in the first half, but how many chances. Al Vigorito contrasts, opportunities and cards: five yellow cards in 45 ‘. It is a heated race from the very first minutes. At 6 ‘the Samnites make a mistake, Ranocchia finds Diaw overtaking Paleari: advantage of the red and white, canceled by the Var for offside. The first chance of the hosts is from Ionita in the 11th minute with the header, Grandi deflects out. Diaw and Meggiorini duet well, dangerous both at 16 ‘and 40’. Elia runs to the right and puts in the middle for the attackers, but at 33 ‘Insigne is forced to go out due to injury: Caserta chooses Tello. Two minutes earlier, Acampora slams into the post. At 45 ‘the key episode of the match: Meggiorini remedies a yellow card for protests. After the end of the first half, the former Chievo continues to insistently ask for explanations and the referee draws the red: ten guests. In the second half it is Diaw again to drag the of him. The Benevento coach brings in Farias and Viviani in the 59th minute, two minutes later the midfielder class 2000 receives from Acampora good at reaching the area and scores: 1-0. At 72 ‘Giacomelli commits Paleari on a free-kick, the result does not change. At 86 ‘Moncini recovers from an unsafe exit from Grandi, Acampora in full recovery almost double rejected by the opposing goalkeeper. The Samnites win, Vicenza remains at the bottom of the table.