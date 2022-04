Bodies of people executed in Bucha, Ukraine| Photo: Playback/Twitter/Dimitri Kuleva

Dozens of Ukrainian civilian bodies were found in a village near Kiev, Ukraine’s capital. According to reports from local authorities, the bodies were found in Buzova, an area that was recently vacated by Russian troops. A local TV network reported that the bodies were in a ditch near a gas station. Last week, at least 30 civilian bodies were found strewn across Buzova.

As Russian troops vacate areas near Kiev, and move into eastern Ukraine, more cases of mass graves with civilian bodies have been reported. Buzova is about 30 kilometers from Bucha, where several bodies were found in the last week with signs of execution, sparking international commotion and increasing pressure for investigations into alleged Russian war crimes. According to the deputy mayor of Bucha, more than 350 civilians were killed by the Russians in the city.

Russia has denied all these occurrences, saying its army does not shoot civilians, and accusing Ukrainians of fabricating images of civilian deaths to win international support.