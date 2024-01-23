Nothing was kept silent. Viviana Rivasplata lives a quiet life with her husband abroad, from where she manages her successful clothing company. This is the second marriage of the former beauty queen, who married for the first time in 2002 with Roberto Martínez. Recently, the model gave an interview for the program 'Everything is filtered' and gave details of the last time he saw the former 'U' star. What did she say? Find out in the following note.

How was Viviana Rivasplata's meeting with Roberto Martínez?

Roberto Martinez and Viviana Rivasplata They began their relationship amid controversy, because the public believed that the romance began when the former soccer player was still married to Gisela Valcárcel. The businesswoman and the athlete married on May 18, 2002, at a wedding held in Chiclayo.

Last Monday, January 22, the former miss Peru spoke with Samuel Suárez and revealed what it was like to reunite with the former soccer player Roberto Martínez, some time after having separated. “He lives up north, in Pimentel, and I ran into him at an airport, when I was expecting my first child, and I was going to meet my husband in Los Angeles. I was on the phone and he said 'hello,' and “I said 'hello' to him, nothing more. I can greet him, but I don't care, so many years have passed.”stated Rivasplata.

Does Viviana Rivasplata regret her relationship with Roberto Martínez?

The model He opened up about his past relationship with Roberto Martínez and, although she admitted how much the breakup hurt her, she stated that she does not regret marrying him.

“I cannot regret a decision I made when I was very young. I believed, I fell in love, then I was disillusioned, I separated, but they are all experiences. It cost me a lot. I learned good and bad things, because you always learn something”he declared.