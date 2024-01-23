Millionaires faces the second leg of the league with serious losses Super League, this Wednesday at the stadium El Campin against Junior, which has the advantage of having won in the first leg, 1-0.

The motto of the Bogotá team is to turn the score around and win the first title of 2024, in a confrontation in which the two champions of the 2023 tournaments meet.

(Pan American Games: Olympic Committee responds to Petro after letter from Panam Sports)(Pan American Games: the letter that federations sent to President Gustavo Petro)

hard game

Carlos Bacca was the author of the goal in Barranquilla and He will be in the return match, but Millos has many casualties, which is worrying for the cast led by the coach. Alberto Gamero.



The capital club will not be able to count on Juan Pablo Vargas, Sander Navarro, Juan Carlos Pereira, Luis Paredes, Samuel Asprilla, Jader Valencia and Daniel Cataño, who are not medically fit to join the roster.

“Let's look. We have a couple of training sessions. We don't see any of the injured players being around,” said the coach.

Images of the game between Millonarios vs Medellin today, January 21, 2024. PHOTO MAURICIO MORENO EL TIEMPO CEET See also América forces the departure of Luis Fuentes from the squad Photo: MAURICIO MORENO THE TIME

Regarding the possibility of more hiring for the grueling 2024 season, Gamero was emphatic.

“With the board of directors we are looking for the possibility of a winger who does not lend a hand. I have 28 players registered. The doors are open for a winger who can give us a hand,” he said.

One of the attractions of the blue club is the resounding 5-0 victory over Medellín in the first game of the league.

(Pan American Games: Gustavo Petro reacts to a letter sent to him by Panam Sports)