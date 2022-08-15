In these last hours the name of Vittorio Brumotti is returning to occupy the main pages of the gossip column. On his Instagram page, the biker of Strip the News he told the terrible story that saw him protagonist together with his girlfriend Annachiara. Vittorio Brumotti was attacked and robbed in broad daylight in Los Angeles.

It was supposed to be a quiet vacation but his stay in Los Angeles turned out to be a real nightmare for Vittorio Brumotti. The biker of Strip the News was robbed and attacked in broad daylight with his girlfriend. Brumotti told about this terrible misadventure on his Instagram page.

Thus begins the story of the correspondent of Strip the News:

I’m here on vacation with Annachiara. I was making videos with my bike on the Pacific, the main street of the coast, and in the distance I see two guys who are fighting. I decide to move away, to change direction, but shortly after I realize that there are four people following me on their bikes.

And, continuing, Vittorio Brumotti he has declared:

While I try to push away a friend of mine and Annachiara they hit me on the head with the butt of a gun, they throw me on the ground, they fill me with kicks and punches, they put another gun in my mouth and they take off my watch and backpack.

Vittorio Brumotti attacked in Los Angeles: fear for his girlfriend

The story of the correspondent of Strip the News he then went on to affirm the big one fear who tried his girlfriend at that time. Although she is fine, the girl is very upset by what happened.

On the spot where the biker the police intervened with patrols and helicopters. Apparently the robbers are some black guys in their twenties. According to Brumotti’s words, the robbers had been marking him for some time.