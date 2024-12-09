The Vitoria-Gasteiz City Council follows in Rentería’s footsteps and plans to request the declaration of a stressed area from the Basque Government in March 2025, after awarding the work to prepare the diagnosis and the specific plan of measures to be applied in the housing market. during the three years of validity of the declaration.

This was explained by the Councilor for Urban Planning and Housing, Borja Rodríguez, to questions from EH Bildu and Elkarrekin Vitoria in the municipal commission held this Monday at the Gasteiz Town Hall.

Rodríguez has reported that the preparation of the specific plan of measures will have priorities and will define a series of strategies and actionswith a starting point in which it will take into account “issues such as demographic trends and levels of emancipation, and the socioeconomic analysis of the families of Vitoria-Gasteiz.”

“It will analyze the needs and demand for housing and its evolution in recent years, as well as the evolution of the housing stock and its characteristics and the evolution of the housing market for purchase and rental,” he added.

The awarded contract establishes a “delivery time for the aforementioned documents in 15 weeksfor which the councilor has assured that, “towards the end of the first quarter of 2025” the Basque Government will be requested to declare stressed residential market areas.

In relation to the stressed areas, and “with the exception of the rural area”, Rodríguez has indicated that “all city districts meet at least one of the criteria to be declared a stressed zone”.

Once this request has been made, the Department of Housing and Urban Agenda will initiate the corresponding procedure for declaring a stressed area. Subsequently, the start of the procedure will be published in the Official Gazette of the Basque Country (BOPV) and in the corresponding Official Gazette of the Historical Territory of Álava (BOTHA) and will be submitted to public information with all the information on which the proposal is based. statement.

After analyzing the allegations, the final supporting report will be drawn up. The resolution of the procedure will come through an order from the counselor, which will be published in the BOPV and will be communicated to the Ministry of Housing.

Agreed deadlines are not met

So much EH Bildu as Elkarrekin Vitoria have criticized that the municipal government “Breaks his word and the mandate of the plenary session” which, in January of this same year, approved a motion with “the commitment of PSE and PNV” to demand the declaration of a stressed zone “before the end of 2024.”

The EH Bildu councilor Xabier Ruiz de Larramendi has criticized that the Government “has done nothing for a year to address such a big problem, for laziness and lack of will”. “It is irresponsible that they have not moved a single finger, while month after month the number of plaintiffs substantially increases, exceeding 13,600 people in Vitoria-Gasteiz,” he lamented.

The councilor of Elkarrekin Vitoria Óscar Fernández has also denounced “the failures of the municipal government to comply with the agreed deadlines” in the plenary session regarding housing and has demanded to “make the deadlines more specific”, as well as the plan that must accompany the request in order to be able to “to meet the exorbitant rental prices that exceed 1,000 euros.”