Israel has confirmed that it has deployed troops to southern Syria “on a temporary and limited basis” and has bombed “chemical weapons depots and long-range missiles so that they do not fall into the hands of extremists”, as well as military positions of the Al Assad regime, according to the words of the Israeli Foreign Minister, Gideon Saar.

Precisely this Sunday, A senior US official explained that his country is working together with its allies in the Middle East to “destroy the chemical weapons of the Government of Syrian President Bashar al Assad”, who this Sunday was officially deposed by the Hayat Tahrir al Sham rebels.

Hebrew military activity is focusing especially on southern Syriaalthough bombings have also been reported in other areas of the country.

However, the Israeli Army has attacked the surroundings of the cities of Nawa, Izra and Al-Sanamayn, all in the southern province of Daara; the outskirts of metropolises belonging to the province of Quneitra; and various points of Damascus, the capitalincluding the airport, which remains closed. These bombings are joined by those from Türkiye, which has attacked two targets near the northern city of Tal Tamer, inhabited by Kurds.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Army confirmed today that has taken the Syrian part of Mount Hermonwithin the demilitarized zone, but the Israeli Foreign Minister has clarified that the troops have penetrated between a few meters and a maximum of two miles from the border, which Israel sets at the Golan Heights.

The minister has also admitted that Israel “maintains contacts”, without giving more details, with some of these insurgent groups, mainly the Kurds of northern Syria with which Israel shares its enmity with Turkey, to cut off the “main smuggling route” of weapons from Iran to Lebanon, along the Syrian-Iraqi border.

Another issue that worries Israel is the “protection of minorities“, like the Kurds, Druze or Alawites, to whom he said that they had to be left “a certain margin of autonomy” under the new government regime that is imposed in Syria.