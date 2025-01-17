Vision is a window that connects the human being with the world. When that window becomes fogged or distorted, our perception changes, and everyday tasks can become a challenge. This occurs with the Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD)an eye condition that damages the macula, the central part of the retina responsible for the finest details of vision. AMD has become the leading cause of severe vision loss in developed countries. It mainly affects people over 60 years of age and makes activities as simple as reading a book or checking prices at the supermarket difficult.

I noticed I couldn’t read the numbers and asked for help. Thanks to that, they detected it in time.

MariaPatient at Hospital Clínic Barcelona





In its early stages, AMD can develop silently, without obvious symptoms. However, as time passes, warning signs begin to appear. “The first sign is usually distorted vision, such as straight lines that appear wavy. In more advanced cases, a dark spot appears that makes central vision difficult,” explains Ricardo Casaroli, ophthalmologist at the Hospital Clinic Barcelona. If you have any symptoms, consulting an ophthalmology specialist is crucial. “I noticed I couldn’t read the numbers and asked for help. Thanks to that, they detected it in time,” says Maria, a patient at Hospital Clínic Barcelona.

Although aging is the main cause of AMD, it is not the only risk factor. Family history can also increase the chances of developing this condition. While genetics and aging are inevitable, adopting certain healthy habits can help protect your vision. Professionals from the Hospital Clínic Barcelona emphasize that avoiding tobacco is key, since smoking is directly related to the worsening of this eye disease. In addition, they recommend following a Mediterranean diet rich in fruits, vegetables, antioxidants and fish, as well as controlling cholesterol and blood pressure levels to improve both eye and cardiovascular health. Other preventative measures include wearing sunglasses with UV filters and avoiding prolonged exposure to bright light. It is also essential to carry out regular ophthalmological check-ups, since detecting AMD in time significantly increases the chances of successful treatment.

The first sign is usually distorted vision, such as straight lines that appear wavy. In more advanced cases, a dark spot appears that makes central vision difficult.

Ricardo CasaroliOphthalmologist at Hospital Clínic Barcelona





Maria Socorro Alforja, ophthalmologist at Hospital Clínic Barcelona, ​​explains that, although there is no cure for dry AMD, the wet form has advanced treatments. Dry AMD, the most common form, develops due to aging, which causes gradual deterioration of the macula and progressive loss of central vision. In contrast, wet AMD is characterized by abnormal growth of blood vessels under the retina, which can cause hemorrhages and accelerated vision loss. Intraocular injections are the most effective treatment for slowing the disease and, in some cases, improving vision. “Although I was scared at first, I am now used to the injections. When they prick me I don’t notice it,” says Clara, a patient at Hospital Clínic Barcelona.

Although AMD does not cause total blindness – since peripheral vision remains intact and allows patients to maintain their independence – it can make essential activities such as recognizing faces difficult. To adapt, specialized devices and training in the use of peripheral vision are effective tools that significantly improve quality of life. Alforja also highlights the role of family members, support groups or associations, which are necessary pillars during the process.

Although I was scared at first, I am now used to the injections. When they poke me I don’t notice it.

ClaraPatient at Hospital Clínic Barcelona





Facing an AMD diagnosis can alter your perception of the future. However, with the right tools, support, and a positive approach, it is possible to find clarity in the midst of this challenge. Current medical advances, together with a personal commitment to visual health, allow you to continue enjoying a life full of small details.

Keys to protect eye health

Although age and genetics cannot be modified, adopting healthy habits can reduce the risk and slow the progression of the disease. Some recommendations are:

1

No smoking: Tobacco is the main preventable risk factor.



2

Follow a balanced diet: Opt for a Mediterranean diet rich in antioxidants, fruits, vegetables and fish.



3

Monitor cardiovascular health: Maintain healthy cholesterol and blood pressure levels.



4

Protect eyes from the sun: Wear glasses with UV protection and avoid prolonged exposure to intense light.



5

Periodic reviews: Visit an ophthalmology specialist annually or if there is any visual disturbance.

