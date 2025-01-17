Tycoon Elon Musk has reacted to the explosion of the Starship ship this Thursday after it caught fire after takeoff from the SpaceX base in Boca Chica, Texas, and He did it with good humor.

The South African billionaire went to X (the social network formerly known as Twitter and which he owns) to share a video of the remains of the ship disintegrating in space.

“Success is uncertain, but entertainment is guaranteed!” Musk wrote in the body of the message.

Before confirming the news, technology magnate Elon Musk’s company noted during the live broadcast that it had lost contact with the rocket, which was to land in the Indian Ocean.

However, the takeoff itself had no problems, and even the first stage, the Super Heavy, managed to return to the ground, to the base, and being caught by the pincers in a spectacular way, for the second time.

“The Starship spacecraft suffered a rapid and unforeseen disassembly during its ascent. Teams will continue to review data from today’s flight test to better understand the root cause,” SpaceX said on the X social network.