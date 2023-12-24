A new visual challenge has gone viral on the Internet. This is an image that shows the Statue of Liberty twice. It seems that both sculptures are identical; However, when looking carefully It is possible to see three important differences. The challenge is to be able to perceive them in 14 seconds, or less! Can he do it?

What are visual challenges?



Visual challenges are games that focus on the development of reasoning and the ability to recognize and interpret images accurately, converting information into answers. These challenges are not only entertaining, but they are also beneficial for exercising cognitive abilities and improving mental agilityaccording to the site specialized in education and job opportunities Jagran Josh.

This challenge allows us to evaluate the participants' skill in discovering all the differences between two apparently identical images. Some discrepancies are obvious, while others require a sharper eye. Committing to succeeding in these types of challenges not only sharpens concentration, but also enhances memory retention.

Find the differences of the Statue of Liberty!



In the following image of the Statue of Liberty There are three differences that are hidden in plain sight. Show how observant you are by trying to find them in just 14 seconds. Pay close attention to lines, silhouettes and shapes, generally these changes are more obvious than they seem.

To solve this visual puzzle, carefully analyze the image and make a list of the differences you can identify… but don't get complacent. You have 14 seconds to achieve it. So get ready, set your timer and get started!

Discover the three differences in just 14 seconds!

Solution to the visual challenge: the three differences in the image of the Statue of Liberty

Were you able to identify the differences between both versions of the Statue of Liberty? If you were able to do it in 14 seconds or less, you deserve applause, since very few people achieve this feat. If you need to locate one, don't worry, here We showed you which settings you needed to identify.