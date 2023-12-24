Who is Alessio Orsingher, Pierluigi Diaco's husband

Pierluigi Diaco is the host of Bellamà, the afternoon program on Rai 2. Today, 24 December 2023, he is a guest on the Christmas Eve episode of Domenica In, for a long and exclusive interview with his friend Mara Venier. The journalist has long been romantically linked to his colleague Alessio Orsingher, a well-known face for those who follow the Tagadà program on La7. Let's find out better who Pierluigi Diaco's husband is.

Born on February 19, 1986, Alessio is nine years younger than Diaco. After a period in the world of volleyball, he graduated in Legal Sciences at the University of Pisa and immediately after began working on television. The two were civilly united on November 8, 2017 in a ceremony officiated by none other than Maurizio Costanzo.

In fact, Diaco was a close friend and author of Costanzo. We saw him very tired at the funeral of the great journalist. Pierluigi Diaco and her husband met at a party in 2015 and, after two years, they fulfilled their dream of love. Diaco said he and his husband would like to adopt a child, if Italian law allows it. The journalist is also a friend of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

After working for the economic-financial channel Class CNBC and for the generalist channel Class TV, Alessio Orsingher became the author and correspondent of the early evening talk show Punto ea Capo. He collaborated on the weekly rotogravure La Migliore TV, hosted by Marco Gaiazzi and Camilla Costanzo and made the documentary Speciale Terremoto – One month since the earthquake in Emilia, directed by Riccardo Guzzetti and broadcast on the channels of the Class group.

In 2012, Alessio became a correspondent for Michele Santoro's programs on La7, remaining there for 3 years. In 2015 he moved to the Tagadà broadcast, again on La7, starting to work alongside the presenter Tiziana Panella in the studio. In February 2023 he debuted as co-host of C'era una volta il Novecento, La7's daytime format.

Pierluigi Diaco and her husband live in Rome, in a beautiful apartment overlooking the Colosseum, and have a dachshund, Ugo, who they treat like a son. “It represents the feeling and love that unites me and Alessio in the form of a pet,” Diaco said.