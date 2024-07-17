Do you want to enjoy a unique celebration? You can’t miss the Guelaguetza 2024 in Oaxaca. So that you can enjoy all the events, at Debate we tell you What to see during this great event and how to get to the famous Cerro del Fortín.

The Guelaguetza, one of the most important celebrations of Oaxacatakes place every July and transforms the city into a vibrant spectacle of culture and tradition.

This year, the event promises to be more spectacular than ever, with performances that reflect the cultural richness of the various Oaxacan communities, from regional dances to concerts and parades.

Guide to Guelaguetza 2024 and how to get to Cerro del Fortín

The Hill of the Fortlocated in the city of Oaxaca de Juárez, is the highest point in the city and a cultural symbol. At its summit is the Guelaguetza Auditoriumwhere the celebrations take place.

Getting to Cerro del Fortín is easy, even during the holidays. You can opt for the CityBus, which will offer special routes from July 19 to 22 and from July 26 to 29.

Fortín Hill (Photo: Official Guelaguetza)

These routes will be free and will operate from 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., with stops at key points such as Chedraui Madero, the Oaxaca Children’s Museum, the Alameda de León, and the Bicentennial Children’s Recreational Park.

Another option is to use the safe taxis available in the city.

Don’t miss Mondays on the Hill (Photo: Official Guelaguetza)

Unmissable events of the Guelaguetza

Throughout the month of July, the Guelaguetza Auditorium will be the setting for various events:

Monday of the Hill: On July 22 and 29, the 16 selected delegations will present their traditional dances and music at 10:00 and 17:00.

Donají… the Legend: A theatrical show that tells the story of Donají, with performances on Sundays 21 and 28 July at 8:00 p.m.

Bani Stui Gulal (Repetition of the Old): After 14 years, this show returns to tell the story of the Guelaguetza through the ages, on Saturdays 20 and 27 July at 8:00 p.m.