New step in the consolidation of Stellantis Pro One, the group’s division specialized in commercial vehicles, which inaugurated at the Mirafiori Automotive Park 2030 the new global hub designed to harmonize the processes and strategies of the business unit which will thus be made faster and more efficient.

The new Stellantis Pro One hub in Mirafiori

The new hub, composed of more than 80 professionals, will integrate several transversal functions, including engineering, marketing, product development, sales, logistics, communications, finance, human resources, purchasing, recreational vehicles, manufacturing and other customer-focused activities. It will also serve as a “control center” for all employees involved in the global commercial vehicle business. These teams will coordinate with the competence centers and production plants around the world, supporting Stellantis Pro One’s mission to strengthen its global leadership in commercial vehicles.

Central Atessa

“The Stellantis Pro One Global Commercial Vehicle Hub was created to bring together the talent of our people in dedicated teams, located across our regions, to achieve our goal of becoming a global leader in the commercial vehicle sector, in a highly profitable segment that represents a third of our revenue,” said Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis. “The decision to assign this Hub to Mirafiori is further evidence of our deep commitment to Italy”. In recent years, Stellantis has invested more than 2 billion euros per year in Italy, focusing on new products and production sites. In this context, the Atessa plant remains central to Stellantis’ strategy.