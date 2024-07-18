The National Weather Service (SMN) issued the Weather forecast for the state of Querétaroduring the end of week of July 17-21, where he highlighted that rain and strong gusts of wind are expected.

Only for the last hours of Wednesday and the first hours of Thursday, a low pressure channel extending over the interior of the Mexican territory, in combination with divergence at height and the entry of humidity from the Pacific Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico, will produce heavy to very heavy rains in the center of the Mexican Republic.

In this way, the weather forecast indicates that in Querétaro there will be Heavy rains with very heavy showers at times 50 to 75 mm, with wind gusts of 30 to 50 km/h.

During Thursday it is forecast that the tropical wave 11 It will move slowly over the center and south of the country, combining with divergence at height and with the entry of humidity from the Pacific Ocean.

This system will cause heavy to very heavy rains with electrical discharges in both regions. Specifically for Querétaro, Intervals of showers with heavy rainfall of 25 to 50 mm are expected, with wind gusts of 30 to 50 km/h.

(Photo: SMN of Conagua)

Weather in Querétaro for the weekend

From Friday through Sunday, the National Meteorological Service forecast that low pressure channels over the north, northeast and east of the Mexican Republic, combined with the entry of moisture from the Pacific Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico, will cause showers and heavy rains.

These systems will cause changes in the climate of Querétaro, as heavy to very heavy rains are expected, accompanied by electrical discharges and possible hail in these regions, as well as in the center and west of the country.

(Photo: SMN of Conagua)

On Friday, Querétaro will experience showers with heavy rainfall of 25 to 50 mm, with wind gusts of 30 to 50 km/h.

During Saturday and Sunday, showers of 5 to 25 mm are expected, as well as wind gusts of 30 to 50 km/h.

The SMN clarified that the forecast rains may be accompanied by electrical discharges, gusts of wind and possible hail, and could also cause an increase in the levels of rivers and streams, landslides, puddles and flooding in low-lying areas of the indicated states.