Square Enix has released a trailer of the Visions of Mana scenarios which presents the various settings that we will have the opportunity to visit during the game’s campaign, at the command of its charismatic protagonists.

From the bright colours of the greenest expanses to the frozen wastes of some areas, from the vast forests to the populous cities, passing through the spectacle of the Rime Falls waterfalls and the mountain panoramas of Fallow Steppe, it really seems that the adventure will offer varied and suggestive glimpses.

We will be able to visit them as part of the journey that the two protagonists of Vision of Mana decide to undertake, when Hinna is chosen to reach the Mana Tree and her friend Val decides to accompany her on this mission as her bodyguard.