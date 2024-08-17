Square Enix has released a trailer of the Visions of Mana scenarios which presents the various settings that we will have the opportunity to visit during the game’s campaign, at the command of its charismatic protagonists.
From the bright colours of the greenest expanses to the frozen wastes of some areas, from the vast forests to the populous cities, passing through the spectacle of the Rime Falls waterfalls and the mountain panoramas of Fallow Steppe, it really seems that the adventure will offer varied and suggestive glimpses.
We will be able to visit them as part of the journey that the two protagonists of Vision of Mana decide to undertake, when Hinna is chosen to reach the Mana Tree and her friend Val decides to accompany her on this mission as her bodyguard.
An enchanting world
As we already had the opportunity to tell you in the review of Visions of Mana, it seems that the new chapter of the Square Enix series will transport us to an enchanting world, full of beauty but also of pitfalls ready to put us to the test.
Hinna’s assignment was in fact determined by a dark threat which threatens to condemn the world to destruction, precisely by blocking the traditional rite of renewal of the Mana Tree. Will we be able to overcome the obstacles that we will find along the way?
Luckily we won’t be alone in this adventure: as per tradition for jRPGs, along the way the two protagonists will meet new friends who will join their mission, creating a close-knit and resourceful team.
We’ll find out the rest next time. August 29thwhen Visions of Mana will debut on PC, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.
