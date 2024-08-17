by VALERIO BARRETTA

MotoGP Austria, the Sprint standings

Pos. Pilot Motorcycle Turns Detachment/Withdrawal 1 F. Bagnaia Ducati 14 20:59.768 2 J.Martin Ducati 14 +4.673 3 A. Espargaro Aprilia 14 +7.584 4 E. Bastianini Ducati 14 +9.685 5 J.Miller KTM 14 +10.421 6 F. Morbidelli Ducati 14 +10.523 7 B. Binder KTM 14 +10.941 8 Mr. Bezzecchi Ducati 14 +11.932 9 P. Espargaro KTM 14 +15.101 10 P. Acosta KTM 14 +16.611 11 Mr. Vinales Aprilia 14 +16.759 12 F. Quartararo Yamaha 14 +17.943 13 Mr. Oliveira Aprilia 14 +18.304 14 R. Fernandez Aprilia 14 +19.185 15 J.Zarco Honda 14 +21.330 16 T.Nakagami Honda 14 +22.940 17 L. Marini Honda 14 +25.830 18 L.Savadori Aprilia 14 +26.622 19 J.Mir Honda 14 +27.458 20 A. Marquez Ducati 14 +37.870 Refrain A. Fernandez KTM 11 Technical problem Refrain A. Rins Yamaha 10 Technical problem Refrain Mr. Marquez Ducati 10 Fall Refrain S. Bradl Honda 5 Technical problem

MotoGP Austria, the Sprint chronicle

The first round at the Red Bull Ring goes to Francesco BagnaiaThe world champion wins the Austrian Sprint by making the difference in the first laps, where he beats Jorge Martin and forces the Spaniard into a mistake. The latter, in the battle, goes wide in the chicane of turn 2 but does not re-enter in the correct way, “earning” a long-lap penalty which in fact gives the victory to “Pecco”. The world champion thus completes the tie with his rival: the two are tied at 250 points and promise to give us another heart-stopping World Championship.

Martin can finally be happy with the second place, the result of Marc’s gift Marquezwho in the second part of Sprint loses the front in turn 2 and throws away another nine championship points in an attempt to catch Bagnaia. The mistake of #93 allows Aleix Espargaró to win the bronze medal on a track that Aprilia had christened (rightly) as very difficult, and this is also confirmed by the 11th place of Maverick Viñales, anonymous as at Silverstone.

Aeneas Bastianini pays once again a deficient qualification: the Beast saves what can be saved with a fourth place, tomorrow he will be called upon to make a further comeback but it is clear that to follow up on the magical weekend at Silverstone a better starting position is needed. In the top-5 Jack Miller (what a scary skid at the start), in the points Franco Morbidelli, Brad Binder, Marco Bezzecchi and Pol Espargaró, who precedes Pedro Acosta.

MotoGP Austria, live coverage of the Sprint

You can relive the emotions of the Red Bull Ring Sprint with our live commentary.

The program

MotoGP returns to the track tomorrow at 9.40 for the warm up. The spotlight will of course be on the 11th Grand Prix of the year, which will start at 14.