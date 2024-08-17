by VALERIO BARRETTA
MotoGP Austria, the Sprint standings
|Pos.
|Pilot
|Motorcycle
|Turns
|Detachment/Withdrawal
|1
|F. Bagnaia
|Ducati
|14
|20:59.768
|2
|J.Martin
|Ducati
|14
|+4.673
|3
|A. Espargaro
|Aprilia
|14
|+7.584
|4
|E. Bastianini
|Ducati
|14
|+9.685
|5
|J.Miller
|KTM
|14
|+10.421
|6
|F. Morbidelli
|Ducati
|14
|+10.523
|7
|B. Binder
|KTM
|14
|+10.941
|8
|Mr. Bezzecchi
|Ducati
|14
|+11.932
|9
|P. Espargaro
|KTM
|14
|+15.101
|10
|P. Acosta
|KTM
|14
|+16.611
|11
|Mr. Vinales
|Aprilia
|14
|+16.759
|12
|F. Quartararo
|Yamaha
|14
|+17.943
|13
|Mr. Oliveira
|Aprilia
|14
|+18.304
|14
|R. Fernandez
|Aprilia
|14
|+19.185
|15
|J.Zarco
|Honda
|14
|+21.330
|16
|T.Nakagami
|Honda
|14
|+22.940
|17
|L. Marini
|Honda
|14
|+25.830
|18
|L.Savadori
|Aprilia
|14
|+26.622
|19
|J.Mir
|Honda
|14
|+27.458
|20
|A. Marquez
|Ducati
|14
|+37.870
|Refrain
|A. Fernandez
|KTM
|11
|Technical problem
|Refrain
|A. Rins
|Yamaha
|10
|Technical problem
|Refrain
|Mr. Marquez
|Ducati
|10
|Fall
|Refrain
|S. Bradl
|Honda
|5
|Technical problem
MotoGP Austria, the Sprint chronicle
The first round at the Red Bull Ring goes to Francesco BagnaiaThe world champion wins the Austrian Sprint by making the difference in the first laps, where he beats Jorge Martin and forces the Spaniard into a mistake. The latter, in the battle, goes wide in the chicane of turn 2 but does not re-enter in the correct way, “earning” a long-lap penalty which in fact gives the victory to “Pecco”. The world champion thus completes the tie with his rival: the two are tied at 250 points and promise to give us another heart-stopping World Championship.
Martin can finally be happy with the second place, the result of Marc’s gift Marquezwho in the second part of Sprint loses the front in turn 2 and throws away another nine championship points in an attempt to catch Bagnaia. The mistake of #93 allows Aleix Espargaró to win the bronze medal on a track that Aprilia had christened (rightly) as very difficult, and this is also confirmed by the 11th place of Maverick Viñales, anonymous as at Silverstone.
Aeneas Bastianini pays once again a deficient qualification: the Beast saves what can be saved with a fourth place, tomorrow he will be called upon to make a further comeback but it is clear that to follow up on the magical weekend at Silverstone a better starting position is needed. In the top-5 Jack Miller (what a scary skid at the start), in the points Franco Morbidelli, Brad Binder, Marco Bezzecchi and Pol Espargaró, who precedes Pedro Acosta.
MotoGP Austria, live coverage of the Sprint
You can relive the emotions of the Red Bull Ring Sprint with our live commentary.
The program
MotoGP returns to the track tomorrow at 9.40 for the warm up. The spotlight will of course be on the 11th Grand Prix of the year, which will start at 14.
