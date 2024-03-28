SQUARE ENIX shared new images and information online for VISIONS of MANAintroducing the game's story, characters, and more.

The title, as revealed by the producer Masaru Oyamada on Famitsuis developed by Ouka Studiosinternal company of NetEase Games based in Shibuya, Tokyo (formerly known as Sakura Studio). After the information, we leave you with a new trailer and new gameplay videos and previews from the international media who were able to preview the game.

VISIONS of MANA will be available during this summer on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam.

History

TO Tianeeathe village of fire, everyone is preparing to celebrate the arrival of the Fairy and the appointment of a “Alm”. Every four years, Alms are chosen from around the world to reach the Tree of Mana and reinvigorate its mana flow. To protect the Alm on their pilgrimage, some are also chosen Soul Guard. Val is one of these guards.

On the day of the Fairy's arrival, Val brings her childhood friend to the festival. As the sun sets, all those present hold their breath, harboring the hope of being chosen as Alm. The Fairy finally descends on Val's friend, naming her Alm of Fire.

The villagers bid the two farewell, praying for their success in this unprecedented adventure.

Personages

Val

“I was just helping a friend in need. That's all.”

Val is from Tianeea, the fire village. He is the protagonist of the game, a curious and optimistic boy recently named Soul Guard. When her childhood friend is named Alm, Val leaves with her to accompany her on her pilgrimage.

Hinna

“Guide me, my dear Soul Guard.”

Like Val, Hinna also comes from Tianeea, the village of fire. She is Val's childhood friend. When she has the honor of being named Fire Alm for this year's pilgrimage, she is over the moon because she has the opportunity to go on this adventure together with him.

Careena

“I want to see the world with my own eyes.”

Careena comes from Longren, the valley of the wind. She lost one of her precious wings due to an unfortunate accident, but not even this unfortunate episode dampened her desire to be named Alm and see the world outside of Longren. She is rarely seen without her best friend, Ramcoh, a sacred creature pup.

Ramcoh

A hatchling of a sacred creature. After saving Careena, who was injured in an accident, Ramcoh began living in Longren.

Morley

“Should the future of the world be in my hands? Am I worthy of this responsibility?”

Morley comes from Etaern, the moonlit district. Since his childhood, Morley has carried the weight of the terrible disaster that happened in his hometown on his shoulders. But after meeting Val and the others, he realizes he can face his painful past.

Elemental Vessels

Elemental Relics are mystical artifacts that enclose the Elemental Farm.

Each relic contains mana of a different element. You can use these powers in combat and even while exploring.

Exploration: Elemental Triggers

You can use an elemental relic in glowing devices around the world and use its power to generate gusts of wind, move rocks, or even slow down time to open roads and find hidden objects on the map. Once you receive a new relic, don't forget to revisit the areas you've already explored. By accessing other devices, you'll unlock new locations to explore.

Battles: change class

Obtain various elemental relics to change the class of your characters. Different classes also unlock different stats, other weapon types, and unique moves or abilities based on their corresponding elemental spirit. Some abilities can limit an enemy's movement or cast regenerative effects that heal your allies. Switch classes to see which element has the best abilities for your unique fighting style!

Elemental Relics: Exploration and Devices

Here are some examples of what you can do with these mysterious elemental relics in the huge semi-open map. Use the corresponding relic to activate the device and advance on your adventure.

Wind Relic: Sylphid's Boomerang (Sylphid Boomerang)

Sylphid's elemental relic, the elemental wind spirit, can control air currents. Use it to create gusts of wind when you find a destroyed path with a gap that is too large to cross. Increase your jumps with the wind or summon air currents. Use it to create gusts of wind from the rocky steps held afloat by the air to advance!

Moon Relic: Luna Globe

Luna's elemental relic, the elemental spirit of the moon, can manipulate the flow of time. It can slow down time to allow you to bypass obstacles, such as frozen rapids, or return an area to the state it was in before. Use it to pass time. It can slow down time to make your way and continue your adventure safely!

A new, faithful travel companion: Pikul

Travel the world in style astride your new friends, the pikul! Use the Beckon Bell to summon these adorable little animals and quickly cross the map. Additionally, pikul will trample enemies you encounter during your ride. They are the best way to travel to the most remote corners of this world!

VISIONS of MANA – New trailer

Gameplay by 4Gamer.net

Dengeki Online Gameplay





Easy Allies gameplay

Famitsu gameplay

Gameplay by GameXplain

Gameplay by IGN





Source: SQUARE ENIX via PLAION, Gematsu