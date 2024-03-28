“After six years of treatment with acalabrutinib, truly surprising results were observed, with 78% of patients alive with this therapeutic formulation. This is therefore an important step forward.” Thus Gianluca Gaidano, professor of Blood Diseases of the Department of Translational Medicine of the University of Eastern Piedmont and director of the complex university management structure of Hematology at the Maggiore della Carità university hospital in Novara, commenting on Aifa's green light for reimbursement of acalabrutinib tablets for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The news was announced by AstraZeneca with a press conference in Milan.