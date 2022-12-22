Guanajuato.- The computer network of the Superior Audit Office of the State of Guanajuato (SEASE) was violated for virus what encrypted all the information of the dependency, revealed the State Auditor General, Javier Perez Salazar.

He assured that the Guanajuato State Attorney General’s Office (FGEG) Already investigate the fact that it left the files on the network unavailable, but information leakage was ruled out.

The auditor informed Periódico Correo that on Monday December 5 was detected that the computer system had been invaded by a virus that was incorporated in the early hours of Sunday, December 4.

“Everything we work on audits, legal processes, notifications, electronic signature, all our modules were encrypted for us and we cannot make use of them”, he acknowledged.

After the agency’s Information Technology team reviewed the magnitude of the case, December 8th it was decided file a complaint before the Prosecutor’s Office, which opened an investigation folder.

He added that staff FGE has already carried out some inspections to the system and computer material has been taken for analysis in the forensic laboratory of the Prosecutor’s Office.

In addition the local Congress was already informed since there are inspection processes in progress.

In the same way to Institute of Access to Public Information of the State (IACIP) given the obligations of access to information that must be public on the portal.

He commented that the possibility that it was given by a outside meddling in the ASEG system, it is not entirely clear and for now the priority is to return the internal system to normal operation.

For now the Audit works with supporting information through other systems that, however, do not have the same versatility.

“work was not stopped and some issues we had to take, such as our electronic signature, to the traditional scheme of documents and handwritten signatures”.

We recommend you read:

It is anticipated that the information is restored gradually while the security mechanisms are being worked on, and work will be done during the holiday period in order to be operationally ready for starting next January 9.