He is hospitalized in serious condition infant born with home birth in Trieste. Everything went well, but immediately after birth, the baby developed serious health problems. The midwife present, however, did not call immediately the ambulance. And his condition has plummeted.

Photo source from Pixabay

Everything was going well on this one house in Trieste, where the mother, together with the father, had decided to give birth, not relying on the hospital. Soon after the birth, however, the newborn began to feel sick. He was having difficulty breathing.

The midwife didn’t think to call the 118 ambulance to take the little one to the hospital, despite his serious condition. She brought it herself. The baby is currently in the Neonatology department of the Burlo Garofalo children’s hospital and his conditions would be really critical.

It is not known what the real health conditions of the child are. From the hospital they maintain the maximum confidentiality. What we do know is that the Trieste prosecutor’s office has already opened an investigation. The hypotheses of the crime have not yet been disclosed, because they could change according to the conditions of the child.

In fact, if the child were to recover, the family could decide not to file a complaint and, therefore, everything would end in nothing. Instead, if his conditions were to worsen even more, one could even speak of a culpable crime.

Photo source from Pixabay

The midwife was the protagonist of another problematic home birth, which unfortunately ended with the death of the newborn

As far as we know, the same midwife had witnessed another home birth last January. On that occasion, however, the baby didn’t make it and died soon after birth.

The order of midwives of Trieste and Gorizia is already aware of the January event and of the new case involving the health professional. But he would not have released any comments at the moment.