The seventh day of Serie A basketball opens with the victory of Virtus Bologna, which after two consecutive defeats between the championship and the Euroleague finds the shock against Treviso, still stuck with zero victories in the championship, and enjoys a night in the lead alone in the rankings awaiting the results of their opponents tomorrow. After the victory in Pesaro, Napoli confirmed their form with the home success against a never-tamed Varese, who remained close throughout the match and also risked the decisive overtaking in the final on Moretti’s (missed) shot: the Campania team caught up with Trento , Varese and Brescia in second place.

Virtus-Treviso 91-77 — Coach Banchi’s team smiles again within the friendly walls of the Segafredo Arena. The Black Vs lead easily throughout the race. Treviso has difficulty protecting their own area and is punished by Shengelia: when the Georgian big man shoots unchallenged it’s a sentence (18 points in the first 20′). However, if the defense collapses on him, he provides important assists to his teammates. On the other side of the pitch, Virtus contained the guests quite well, whose offensive solutions came mainly from Booker’s penetrations. In the second half Bologna also broke free from the arc with Abass and ran away. Treviso tries to react at the end, but the home team has no problems managing the advantage. See also Basketball Seagulls applied for a away victory from Lapua, and Pyrunto surprised Kouvot

Virtus: Shengelia 20, Abass 19, Cordinier 16

Treviso: Booker 15, Zanelli 13, Allen 11

Napoli-Varese 97-96 — At the PalaBarbuto a great match takes place between Generazione Vincente and Openjobmetis, which ends with a victory as beautiful as it is painful for Milicic’s men. Despite having some difficulties from the arc, Napoli consistently builds excellent shots and under the basket hurts their opponents with Zubcic’s physicality. But Varese also convinces in its circulation of the ball and responds point by point to the opponents’ outbursts, led by McDermott. In the last quarter, Pullen takes center stage, signing three consecutive triples and seems to give the decisive push to the match, and instead Varese clings to a glacial Moretti from the arc that calls everything into question. Naples again needs a masterful Pullen, who in the final even draws the four-point play that decides the match and allows the Campania team to grab second place, awaiting tomorrow’s matches. See also The “elders” of Europe.. continental “lions” and local “ostriches”!

Naples: Pullen 33, Zubcic 24, Owens 15 Varese: McDermott 20, Shahid 14, Moretti 13

