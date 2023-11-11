Juric starts from the end. In recovery Lazaro is caught in the area, he doesn’t dive and the action continues. When the Granata coach reviews the dynamics he blurts out: “It’s a clear penalty, you can’t help but whistle it beyond the fact that Lazaro doesn’t jump. It’s a scandalous decision. It happened against Monza last year too.” Juric then absolves Gineitis for the mistake on the goal: “He played a good game, he works well, in the goal action his position was correct but then he made that mistake and we paid for it. Overall, however, I am satisfied with the our test. For 4-5 games we have been playing good football, we have made choices and we have regrouped.”