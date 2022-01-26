Anatoly Altshtein, a virologist at the Gamaleya Center, said that Russia could reach a plateau in coronavirus in two weeks, but it could last for a long time.

“I hope that he (the rise in the incidence. – Ed.) Should stop in a couple of weeks. And the plateau can last quite a long time. At least it could be February or March. That is, until spring, it is quite possible, ”said the virologist in an interview with Lenta.Ru on Wednesday, January 26th.

Earlier, on January 26, the Russian Ministry of Health published a memo on actions for asymptomatic or mild coronavirus or SARS.

So, according to the document, Russians vaccinated or ill with COVID-19 less than six months ago, who carry the infection asymptomatically, do not need treatment, the channel reports. “360”.

In the event that a patient who is not at risk has a body temperature rises above 38 degrees, shortness of breath, chest pain, a feeling of shortness of breath or rapid breathing appear, an ambulance must be called, the site writes. kp.ru.

For mild symptoms, patients at risk should call the clinic or the single number 112 to consult with a health worker, reports “Moscow 24”.

The memo emphasizes that patients should not take antibiotics on their own, they can only be prescribed by a doctor, writes RT. For people over 60 years of age who have had COVID-19 or been vaccinated, if they are asymptomatic, a health worker should prescribe treatment, writes NSN.

The department called on all citizens to comply with anti-epidemiological rules, wear masks and keep a safe distance, the TV channel notes. “Star”. You should minimize your contacts and, if possible, switch to a remote work format. Don’t forget to wash your hands thoroughly.

A large-scale vaccination campaign continues in Russia. Citizens can get vaccinated for free. Six coronavirus drugs have been registered in the country: Sputnik V, Sputnik Light, EpiVacCorona, KoviVac, EpiVacCorona-N, and the Sputnik M vaccine for adolescents.

All relevant information on the situation with coronavirus is available on the websites stopcoronavirus.rf and access to all.rf, as well as the hashtag #WeTogether. Coronavirus hotline: 8 (800) 2000-112.