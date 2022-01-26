The last year saw weak results for food retail, which closed in the red. The general drop was not only felt at the cashier, but at the Brazilian tables. According to the retail platform Scanntech, sales in the sector represented an increase of 5.2% in revenue, not discounting the official inflation of 10%, which, in practice, indicates a loss of value. In the 12-month period, there was a drop of 6.9% in sales and a decrease of 3% in the flow of customers in the stores. Also noteworthy is the weak year-end compared to the same period in 2020. Shopping on the networks slowed down from August and ended up with the cart 6.3% smaller in December compared to the same month of the previous year. Entering 2022 with this scenario is not good for the already troubled consumption horizon in the country.

The big networks are in the worst situation. They lost 1 percentage point in market share. Demand was timidly divided between neighborhood shops and local chains, but ended up migrating to the wholesale market, whose share grew by 0.7 percentage point. In supermarkets, neither Black Friday nor parties saved the holiday season. The retail giants suffered a positive variation of 1% in revenue in October and November compared to the same months in 2020. In December, revenue was at the same level as the previous year – a sign of falling profits.

These companies will need to reorganize themselves in the market, as is the case of Grupo Pão de Açúcar (GPA), which has been getting rid of the Extra Hiper chain since 2021. Carrefour, on the other hand, may grow with the purchase of Grupo Big, reiterating the operation focus on hypermarkets. On Tuesday (25), the general superintendence of the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade), recommended to the court of the body that it approve the negotiation, but with reservations. With the decision, Carrefour will have to divest some self-service stores.

Basic grocery products contributed the most to guaranteeing revenue for the year, as they were the most impacted by the rise in prices. It’s the everyday oil, coffee, sugar, meat and rice that are heavier on the pocket. The Brazilian has already descended to the consumption of inferior quality brands and dried the basket, but, in the end, he still paid more and took less. The middle class, the main public of hypermarkets, was the one that lost the most income and purchasing power. According to the consultancy Tendências, the number of households in classes D and E, whose family income is up to R$ 2,800, has jumped from 48% to 51% in the last ten years. Although Auxílio Brasil helps to fill the hole in families’ budgets that inflation dug last year, the lack of prospects for price stabilization will impose increasingly difficult consumption choices at the base of the pyramid. Less food on the table will be another deciding factor for the outcome of the polls this year.

