Spanish international defender Viran Morros, who plays this season in the German Füchse Berlin, will play next season in the Swiss Pfadi Winterthur, as announced on Tuesday by the Swiss team.

“I am honored by the respect and interest that Pfadi Winterthur has shown for me and in the end that has been the deciding factor for me to join the club. It will be a new challenge and a completely new experience for me, but I am convinced that which is the right decision in my career,” Morros said in statements to the Swiss team’s website. Morros, 38, will thus leave Füchse Berlin, where he arrived last summer from Paris Saint-Germain, to join a rising Swiss League.

“Handball in Switzerland is taking another big step in its development with the arrival this summer of numerous high-level signings. I am excited to join the club and the team and I am looking forward to getting going,” added the Spanish player. The arrival of Viran Morros at Pfadi Wintethur, who this year played in the group stage of the European League, is perceived by the Swiss team as a step forward, which will help, especially in the development of younger players.

“We are delighted that Viran Morros has decided to join Pfadi Winterthur. With him we signed a leader. He will help us enormously with his mentality and sporting quality. The whole team and especially our young talents, who will be integrated into the team in the coming season, can benefit greatly from it,” club president Jürg Hofmann concluded.